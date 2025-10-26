Harry Kalaba Is The Only Serious Challenger to UPND in 2026- Faith Musonda

Harry Kalaba Is The Only Serious Challenger to UPND in 2026



By Faith Musonda 🙏



As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, the political landscape is slowly taking shape, and one leader who continues to draw attention is President Harry Kalaba.





Among all opposition figures, Kalaba stands out as the most serious and organized challenger capable of taking on the ruling UPND.





His political maturity, consistency, and ability to articulate issues affecting ordinary citizens have earned him growing respect across the country.





Kalaba’s leadership reflects focus and discipline qualities that have become rare in modern politics.





Unlike others who seem to prioritize personal gain or political survival, Kalaba has consistently demonstrated commitment to national development and accountability.





His message resonates with Zambians who are yearning for honest leadership and a government that truly listens to the people.





It is time for all reasonable opposition parties to unite behind him. The current political divisions within the opposition only serve to strengthen the ruling party.





By coming together under one strong and visionary leader, the opposition can offer a genuine alternative capable of addressing the nation’s economic and social challenges.



Zambia needs a united and focused opposition to restore hope, rebuild the economy, and ensure justice and equality for all.





In 2026, unity will be the deciding factor, and Harry Kalaba has proven to be the leader with both the credibility and the courage to lead that change.