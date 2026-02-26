HARRY KALABA WINS SECOND OPINION



Wednesday, 25th February 2026



Citizen First Leader, Hon. Harry Kalaba has won the “Zambia Decides”Opinion Poll.





The Poll a second poll in 3 part series, is being conducted by the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast.



The poll results are drawn from live phone calls and online voting.





This Poll saw Harry Kalaba poll 43.6% while Monday’s winner of the Poll, Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu came in a strong second with 40.96% votes.





Socialist Party President, Dr Fred Mmembe came third with 9.34%.



Below are the results.



OFFICIAL EMV POLL RESULTS FOR WEDNESDAY 25th FEBRUARY 2026





SECOND POLL



1. Hon. Harry Kalaba 43.6

2. ⁠Hon. Makebi Zulu 40.96

3. Dr Fred M’membe 9.33

4. Hon. ⁠Brian Mundubile 2.71

5. ⁠Hon.Kelvin Bwalya Fube 1.51

6. ⁠Hon.John Sangwa 1.21

7. ⁠Hon. Given Lubinda 0.60





The Poll aytracted 65,000 impressions, 9,100 online voters 332 live phone calls.