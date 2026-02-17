Harry Kalaba’s Appearance on Laka FM: A Sharp Critique of UPND Policies and a Vision for Zambia’s Future





By the Independent Political Correspondent



Monday, 16th February, 2026



On Monday, the Citizens First (CF) President, Harry Kalaba, appeared on Laka FM’s Breakfast Show, where he addressed several pressing national issues and sharply critiqued the policies of the United Party for National Development (UPND). Kalaba, a presidential hopeful in Zambia’s upcoming elections, did not hold back in calling out the current government’s failures while outlining his own vision for Zambia’s development under CF leadership.





A Call for Accountability: The UPND’s Betrayal of the Zambian People



Kalaba began by cautioning Zambians not to allow themselves to be misled again by the UPND, especially in light of their recent actions and broken promises. He pointed out a glaring inconsistency in the government’s approach to Zambia’s electricity needs, asking: “If the UPND meant well, why have they been ignoring our call to stop the export of electricity only to resume imports six months before elections?” According to Kalaba, this reflects a troubling pattern of opportunism, with the UPND reversing key policies for short-term political gain as they prepare for the 2026 elections.





The CF leader emphasized that under his leadership, the first priority would be to realign Zambia’s economy to ensure that ordinary Zambians, not foreign entities, are given a fair chance to thrive. “The current situation is unacceptable. Zambians are wallowing in poverty while foreigners continue to benefit,” Kalaba said. He proposed a policy framework where incentives would be directed towards local businesses and industries, with certain sectors exclusively reserved for Zambian citizens. His aim, he said, was to create an environment that fosters Zambian entrepreneurship and enhances the competitiveness of local industries.





A Nation Still Struggling: The Failure to Empower Zambians



Kalaba lamented that 62 years after independence, Zambia has not produced a single millionaire among its citizens, while foreign companies continue to amass wealth. He expressed frustration at the government’s policies, which he believes are designed to benefit foreign businesses rather than local citizens. He particularly took issue with the government’s eagerness to provide incentives to foreign companies while offering little support to Zambia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of any thriving economy.





Kalaba pledged that under CF, Zambians would be given access to cheaper raw materials to reduce production costs and improve competitiveness. This, he argued, would help to address the long-standing issue of poverty and inequality in the country. “The government’s policies have been working against Zambians for too long. It’s time to make a real change,” he asserted.





Addressing Civil Servants’ Struggles: A Promise of Debt Relief and Fair Pay



Kalaba also addressed the plight of civil servants, who have been hit hard by the high cost of living and stagnant wages. He criticized the paltry K700 wage increment recently awarded to civil servants, describing it as a “joke” that does not reflect the rising costs of living. “How do you justify an increase of K700 when every commodity across the board quadrupled in price over the last four years?” Kalaba asked, emphasizing that civil servants deserve better.





In response to this, Kalaba outlined a plan for a debt swap program aimed at helping civil servants reduce their debt burden. “Under the CF government, we will create headroom for civil servants and provide breathing space,” he promised. He also pledged to implement a policy that would provide rural-based civil servants with double their salaries as a hardship allowance to make working in rural areas more attractive and equitable.





The UPND’s Broken Promises and the Path Forward



Kalaba did not shy away from pointing out the numerous broken promises made by the UPND, which he referred to as a “failed project.” He sharply criticized their track record, particularly on issues of food security, fuel prices, and power supply. He noted that the UPND had promised affordable fertilizer at K400, yet the cheapest fertilizer today costs over K1,100. Likewise, the promise of cheaper fuel has not materialized, with fuel prices continuing to skyrocket. Perhaps most glaringly, Kalaba highlighted the unfulfilled promise of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, which has instead led to the worst power cuts in Zambia’s history, with some regions experiencing up to 72 hours of load shedding.





Kalaba also mocked the UPND’s self-proclaimed “Premier League” status, asking how the country could be in such a league when basic necessities are failing to reach the people. “What kind of Premier League is it when you can’t even deliver basic services like consistent power, affordable fertilizer, or reliable telephone connectivity?” he questioned.





A Vision for Industrialization and Economic Growth



When asked about how the CF government would fund its ambitious industrialization plan, Kalaba pointed to Ghana as a model. Ghana, he said, had successfully structured its informal gold mining sector, allowing youth to sell gold in a regulated market. This system not only helped reduce illegal mining activities but also brought in an additional US$4 billion in tax revenue. In contrast, Kalaba criticized the current government for deploying Special Forces to harass its own citizens involved in illegal mining, instead of creating a system that could benefit both the government and the youths.





Kalaba pledged that under the CF government, Zambia will establish a Metal Marketing Board to oversee the mining sector and ensure that Zambians benefit more from their natural resources. He specifically mentioned copper, cobalt, gold, and emeralds — commodities that have made a select few extremely rich without benefiting local communities or traditional leaders in the mining areas. He promised to emphasize value addition in the mining sector, which would help Zambia generate more revenue from its natural wealth.





Kalaba’s Call to Action: A Promise to Serve with Integrity



Throughout the interview, Kalaba emphasized his commitment to serving the Zambian people with integrity and transparency. He reminded listeners that his values — which earned him the moniker “Kalaba Talaba” — were rooted in a genuine desire to improve the lives of ordinary Zambians, not to enrich himself. “I was chosen by President Sata because of my values, and I intend to stick to those values,” Kalaba assured the listeners.





Several callers expressed hope that Kalaba would remain true to his principles when elected, and the CF leader promised that he would never depart from his commitment to serving the Zambian people. His focus, he said, would be on lifting Zambians out of poverty and ensuring that the country’s resources work for the benefit of its citizens.





Conclusion: A Vision of Change



Kalaba’s appearance on Laka FM gave Zambians a clearer understanding of the stark contrast between his vision for the country and the policies of the UPND. His critique of the UPND’s failures and his proposals for economic reform painted a picture of a nation on the brink of transformation, should he take the helm. With just months to go before the 2026 election, Kalaba’s message of integrity, empowerment, and economic independence resonates with many who are disillusioned with the current government’s broken promises.





For Zambia, the choice in August 2026 could be a defining moment. As Kalaba himself said, “It’s time to vote out a government that has only made Zambians poorer.” If the Citizens First promises come to fruition, Zambia will indeed see a new chapter in its post-independence history — one where Zambians are given the tools to succeed in their own land.