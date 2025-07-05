HARSH ECONOMY IN ZAMBIA CAUSING YOUTHS TO PRODUCE ADULT FILMS TO SURVIVE -YOUTH advocate Tiza Mukuka

HARSH ECONOMY IN ZAMBIA CAUSING YOUTHS TO PRODUCE ADULT FILMS TO SURVIVE – MUKUKA





YOUTH advocate Mukuka Kampamba popularly known as Tiza Mukuka says the economy is biting forcing youths to start producing adult films.





“On behalf of all Zambian youths, I appeal to the government to come up with innovative initiatives to address the crisis of no jobs and a good business environment.”





Zambian youths are now producing adult films as a means of survival and Crime rate is rising.



Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises must ensure that the allocated budget for youth empowerment is completely used up.





Zambia now at threat of massive HIV infections due to many people engaging in adult films for survival.





Youths fighting for gold in the Copperbelt is a reminder of the desperation of youths seeking opportunities for survival.





Mukuka has further urge government to provide support and resources to illegal miners rather than arresting them.