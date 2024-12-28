Has Hakainde Hichilema (HH) Lost His Popularity?- Malama  Stanley

By Malama Stanley

Has Hakainde Hichilema (HH) Lost His Popularity?



Hakainde Hichilema’s (HH) decline in popularity is not merely due to unfulfilled promises but rather his failure to provide effective leadership in the critical areas where Zambians expected improvement.





When HH won the 2021 general election, it wasn’t because he was the most popular or loved candidate. He represented an alternative to the Patriotic Front (PF) government, which had left many Zambians disillusioned. People were simply fed up with the PF’s policies and sought a change, hoping HH would address their concerns.



Zambians entrusted HH with power, expecting him to deliver on several key issues:





1. Fuel Prices



Under the PF government, fuel prices kept rising, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. Zambians hoped HH would stabilize and reduce fuel costs. However, instead of fulfilling this expectation, HH’s administration has seen fuel prices double compared to the PF era. This has left many feeling let down and betrayed.





2. Exchange Rate Stability



During the PF regime, the kwacha’s value plummeted, with the exchange rate reaching K19 to 1 USD. Businesses suffered, and many Zambians hoped HH would strengthen the currency and bring the dollar exchange rate to single digits. Unfortunately, under HH’s leadership, the kwacha has weakened further, doubling in value against the dollar. This is another area where Zambians feel he has failed to deliver.





3. Mealie Meal Prices



The rising cost of mealie meal has been a long-standing issue. People looked to HH to ease their suffering and reduce prices. Sadly, mealie meal prices have tripled during his tenure, deepening public disappointment.





4. High Cost of Living



The cost of living had become unbearable during the PF administration, with soaring prices for basic commodities. HH was expected to tackle this issue head-on and reduce the burden on ordinary citizens. Instead, the cost of living has tripled under his leadership, further eroding his support.





Conclusion

HH’s leadership has not met the expectations of the Zambian people in these critical areas. While he was seen as a beacon of hope in 2021, his failure to deliver meaningful change has led to growing discontent and loss of trust among the populace. Today i end on four (4) points.



To be continued……. 🚶