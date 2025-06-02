Has Regime Change/Bally Really “Fixed It?” – A Truth We May Not Like So Much (2025)- Rev Walter Mwambazi

Has Regime Change/Bally Really “Fixed It?” – A Truth We May Not Like So Much (2025)

An honest reflective rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi





I first wrote this article precisely three years ago during the PF tenure in deep reflection of ourselves as Zambians collectively, and when I look at this New Dawn and what is prevailing 46 months down the line, it is becoming more obvious!





Now let me begin by stating categorically that I was one of those that rejoiced when the previous regime lost, it’s no secret!



But neither do I wear copper tinted lenses, as I am a pragmatist!





Meantime…



Let me begin right now by clearly stating that my article is my own personal reflections which I am  entitled to. And this post is not a political post before people start raving and ranting on my wall!!





Napapata, nisiyeni niziganizile neka! (I am begging, leave me to think on my own – and consequently write down my thoughts!)





Now, for my reflective rant!



So, I really loved this “Bally will fix it” campaign. I honestly think it had a very nice ring to it. Almost as catchy as either “Kolopa.com” or “Donchi Kubeba” before it.



But then, as I sit here reflecting it really begins to sink in – can he really do it? Can he and the UPND solve our serious challenges? I mean, he is in charge now, not so?





Five years ago this time we had been hit by so much. We had the perceptively questionable ZCCM-IH saga, the Lazzard consultancy, the ongoing CEC soap opera and the annoying apology that was “squeezed” out of His Honor the Mayor of Lusaka (Miles Sampa at that time over a Chinese Barber Shop with Mandarin instead of English!)





As if that wasn’t enough…



We had mysteries we honestly were blank about. We still are though Police Command says they have reopened the cases (but no word so far)





There was the gassing incidents and the unfortunate mob justice that saw over 50 lives lost, the 48 houses who’s owner we still do not know (or do we now? I may have missed that one), the eyebrow raising $42m fire engines and so much more.





Then we had the economy and debt distress which we were repeatedly told “isn’t there”, that we are not in debt distress – which made me wonder what the Lazzard people were being hired for if we are not in debt distress – wonders shall never cease!





Anyhoo, the debt issue and the IMF is now water under the bridge as it’s being “fixed” or is it? Time will tell but these last two months have seen two “pleasant” changes, fuel prices are coming down and we have a bumper harvest of maize this year, which translates to cheaper mealie meal.





And as for Police Command people like myself honestly wonder if they even have the capacity to ever know the truth, I mean, as we speak, the two poor ladies that were abducted in March and April though found and rescued, we as the public still don’t have the elaborate reason and answer to that all pervading question, why did they really do it? 梁 Or perhaps I missed the comprehensive closing case. Added to the mystery was the seemingly senseless mob murder of Yakaipa proprietor whose brother was part of the suspects arrested over the abduction case – but I digress.





But the entire above list honestly isn’t even my point of interest and address in this write up – nope!



I want to address an even deeper more troubling truth. Its so troubling that I have had to take time to think on how best to really do justice in this write up.





Around that time, my colleague Dr Lubinda Haabazoka wrote a very informative article about how Zambians are really good at stealing! In his very enlightening article he showcased how theft takes place in pretty much every sphere of life by people tasked with the duty of providing service.





He stressed that whether one is farming, running a shop, running a bottle store or bar, running a restaurant, building a home, supplying, inspecting, mounting road blocks or just about every sphere of life, wherever the opportunity presents itself, workers will steal in broad daylight and in a number of cases, right under the noses of the owners!





This theft is endemic!! 﫣



It is so bad that anyone who is embarking on a new business must be fully versed with this, if not, bazababela (they will steal from them)!



Now have you heard that every nation and society always gets the leaders it deserves?





I have not heard the end of how much people openly accuse the previous regime of corruption, theft and selfishness with their bellies as the purpose of being in charge. What accusation hasn’t the PF been convicted of by the court of public opinion from?





Note: As we speak, some seemingly selective convictions have been secured but with the current cases that are eyebrow raising once again we must begin to come to that painful and scary conclusion that either



 we will not see any significant fight and conclusion against corruption

And

 they will find a scapegoat (fall man, wicker man) to pin it on and that’s the only conviction we will see (kind of like Richard Sakala during the Mwanawasa regime)





I mean, I am personally very deflated by the current cases that seem to stink of grand corruption namely (these are allegations so don’t take my word for it)



 The Agrofuels controversy

 The Tanzania maize scandal

 The 61 containers ZAMSSA issue

 The misappropriation and selling of USG drugs by MoH

and the case that breaks my heart

 The persecution of whistleblower Grandy Ntumbo case against of Ministry of Finance and National Planning, #mofnp, Lusaka-Zambia which both the Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia and the Drug Enforcement Commission have completely failed to rise up and mete out justice.





Tragic



Anyhow, let’s continue…



I am not exaggerating when I say that all you need to do is follow Mwebantu or Kalemba on any major news item and then count how many negative statements with the above accusations you get on the thread. It’s immense!



Yet, let me ask a deep and reflective question to those reading this.





Have you stolen before? Are you stealing right now? If you had the opportunity to have the power and authority placed on you, would you honestly uphold these values you scream about daily on social media?





I truly wonder – honestly! 樂



One thing most of you reading this right now are stealing is time. How many of you that are civil servants actually even do the work you are given? How many even meet their work quota? How many of you continue happily drawing a salary for work you don’t even bother doing? How many actually skive, mess around, “hang your jackets or handbags” in the office and spend hours on social media instead of working? How many even bother to actually do their jobs?





A good number of civil servants and workers in parastatals and quasi-government jobs are there through nepotism, cronyism and tribalism rather than merit, and this with virtually no competence in the job nor even the zeal nor genuine drive to serve? All you care about is your belly and your selfish needs, but you don’t bother about being professional and ensuring service delivery – nope!





How many reading this even dread working with people from the civil service? How many projects that should have taken a week or a few days at most end up taking months because people just won’t do their work?



You know that I am not lying when I say plenty dread having to deal with various government ministries for paper work and approvals.





For instance – why has Ministry of Lands up to this moment vehemently dragged its feet when it comes to being fully computerized for Title Deeds and the Land Register?



ZRA, NAPSA, ZPPA, PACRA, NHIMA, ECZ (Examinations Council) and even RTSA have computerized. The Smart Zambia platform (zamportal) is amazing, so what stops them honestly?





It’s this same blase or laissez faire attitude that is what is contributing to our dismal state as a nation. Its very easy to point to leaders in the New Dawn government and blame them (like the way many are taking swipes at the current leadership), but remember as you point at others, you judge, and with the same standard you judge, so shall you be judged as well.





I am proposing this – our rot as a nation is ENDEMIC!



That’s right!



It is so bad and so deeply entrenched that even if we had another change in 2026, I don’t see the status quo changing and it will be “business as usual” as soon as festivities and appointments are done with.





In short, it is now our CULTURE!



Ask those who were there when HEMCS was being sworn in at the High Court grounds back in 2011!



I am saying we need a TOTAL OVERHAUL – PLAIN AND SIMPLE. WE NEED CHEMO AND RADIO THERAPY to deal with our “cancer” for all our people!





Our cancer of corruption, stealing, poor service, substandard quality of products and services (all ably summed up as MEDIOCRITY) especially in the public sector has been with us for ages. We are all guilty and need a serious treatment that will be painful but necessary.



Ask yourself, are traffic police still creating an environment that makes paying bribes the easier (and convenient) option for traffic offenses or not? How many reading this have paid bribes within the last one year? 梁





For me, that is a total overhaul. Get every civil servant to be reassessed and appraised. Every single one of them! Then carry out very drastic operation to clean up thoroughly. Convict every thief, punish every offender in every sector to the full extent of the law!



That is what will work! Nothing more, nothing less.



To borrow the words of the late former Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere many years back when asked about Tanzania’s corruption back then, he said “ka Tanzania kananuka!!” Meaning “this Tanzania stinks!”





I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said our corruption and the worrisome vices have pretty much got us in the same place.



But before anyone takes on a holier-than-thou position with that strange social media righteousness I frankly find annoyingly obnoxious, answer the question again – have you stolen so far?



If you answer is a no, then please play the social media saint card. But if you have been guilty of what I mention above even if its remotely – please keep quiet!





Reflect and realize that we need a radical shift such as never seen in our nation. And I for one cannot wait for such a radical shift. My sicere desire is that “Bally will fix it!” He has to be the custodian of this radical change, or else we shall slowly see the New Dawn government slide into the “business as usual” reality!



God knows I have had enough – and I believe many who have read this far also have had enough! 