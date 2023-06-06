HAS SWEDEN MADE SEX AN OFFICIAL SPORT? HERE’S WHAT REPORTS SAY

Over the weekend, multiple media reports citing sources said that Sweden has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport and will also host the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. However, these reports have turned out to be fake.

What exactly transpired?

As it turns out, the details which first emerged on Twitter, turned out to be fake as Swedish news outlet Goterborgs-Posten reported back in April that the application from the so-called Swedish Federation of Sex’s chairman Dragan Bratych had been rejected by the National Sports Confederation in Sweden.

Bratych, as per the Swedish media report, runs several strip clubs in southern Sweden and submitted the application to become a member of the National Sports Confederation and told the local media that they have an organisation number and that sex is a sport like any other.

However, in a press release months later, the National Sports Confederation said that while the application from the Swedish Sex Federation was submitted on time, it was “incomplete”. Additionally, at the time, some four other confederations had also been rejected.

Reported details about the first-ever European Sex Championship:

The reported championship was to take place under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation and go on for six weeks, with participants engaging in sexual activities under 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, and more, as per media reports.

The European Sex Championship was reported to begin on June 8 and go on for six weeks where participants were to engage in sexual activities for 45 minutes to an hour each day with their matches and/or activities. However, some reports also claimed that the competitions could go on for as long as six hours a day.

Reportedly, the championship was to witness the participation of 20 people from different countries. A panel of three judges as well as audience ratings were to decide the winner.

As per earlier reports, the competition was touted to have 16 disciplines, including oral sex, seduction, penetration, endurance, number of orgasms, knowledge about sex, chemistry and communication between the couple, appearance, and so on.

The participants were supposedly expected to be well-versed in the Sanskrit scripture on sex and eroticism, Kamasutra, and its application was supposed to fetch them extra points.

Recognition of sex as a sport inevitable:

Dragan Bratych

The organisers apparently encouraged participation from people of different sexual orientations and hoped that other European countries adopted the same in the future.

“The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a groundbreaking development among European countries,” said the organisers, as per media reports.

Bratych also said that recognition of sex as a sport was inevitable, as per Times of India, and highlighted the potential for physical and mental well-being through sexual activity and the importance of training for it.

“Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well,” said Bratych, as quoted by Times of India.

