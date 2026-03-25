Has Trump abandoned Israel in the middle of a war?



Israel says it is not involved in any reported negotiations between the United States and Iran, as military operations against Iranian targets continue.





Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon said he was unaware of any planned talks later this week in Pakistan involving Washington and Tehran.





“As we speak, Israel and the U.S. continue to target military sites in Iran, and we will continue to do that,” he said, adding that while the strikes have achieved significant results, operations are ongoing.





Danon also accused Iran of misleading the international community about its missile capabilities, claiming Tehran recently denied having long-range missiles before launching one that reportedly travelled nearly 4,000 kilometres toward Diego Garcia, a strategic military base.





He stressed that any future negotiations must ensure Iran is stripped of both nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.





The comments highlight ongoing military coordination between Israel and the United States, even as diplomatic efforts appear to be taking shape elsewhere.