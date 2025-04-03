HÄUPTLE CALLS UP REPLACEMENTS AS COPPER QUEENS PREPARE THAILAND BATTLE



Zambia Women’s National Team coach Nora Häuptle has responded to the absence of four key Copper Queens players by calling up fresh reinforcements ahead of the 2025 Yongchuan International Tournament in China.



Striker Penelope Mulubwa, who has netted 30 goals in the Eden University Women’s Super League, joins the squad alongside China-based forward Ochumba Lubanji, ZESCO Ndola Girls midfielder Avell Chitundu and Green Buffaloes midfielder Maweta Chilenga.





The call-ups come after the withdrawal of captain Barbra Banda, Rachael Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya and Grace Chanda due to new US travel measures.



Despite the setback, Häuptle told FAZ Media that the team remains optimistic and views the situation as an opportunity to test new talent.





“We take the challenge, all the obstacles and hurdles and turn it into positives. We have called up four new players, we expect Penelope Mulubwa, Ochumba Lubanji, Avell Chitundu and Maweta Chilenga in so they will arrive tomorrow (Friday) afternoon and we will have a complete squad of 24 players here,” Häuptle said.



“We brought a lot of young players and a few of them are still eligible to play in the U17. We give them our full confidence because I am convinced that they can take the challenge, and get the exposure and playing time, it is important that we frame the squad towards the WAFCON and we are looking forward to the next camp in May to get another two games before we start intense preparations for the Africa Cup.”





Häuptle added that her technical bench will give young players trust and confidence for them to express themselves freely on the pitch.



“I believe they need to have the exposure and need to make errors because they learn from errors, they have to be brave on the pitch and give their all in,” Häuptle said.





“We have U17 and U20 players here, I am fully convinced that they will do a good job and give us a lot of joy in the future and we are looking forward to the U17 World Cup (this year) and U20 World Cup next year, so we are fully convinced in our work.”





On facing Thailand in the 2025 Yongchuan International Tournament opener, the Swiss said the Copper Queens will do their homework before the main assignment on Saturday.





“Thailand are in the top 50 in the world rankings in front of us, we give them the lead. We analysed them well, we know that they are not physical and robust but they know how to rule the ball,” Häuptle said.





“We are well prepared and with our strategy, we can hurt them, especially in some counterattacks where we have skillful and speedy players so let’s see what comes out on Saturday.



The Copper Queens are set to face Thailand on 5 April in their tournament opener. A victory would see Zambia advance to the final on 8 April against either hosts China PR or Uzbekistan.