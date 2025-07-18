HÄUPTLE SAYS COPPER QUEENS FIRED UP FOR ‘FINAL-LIKE’ CLASH

Copper Queens coach Nora Häuptle says her side is physically and mentally ready for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 quarterfinal clash against Nigeria, describing Friday’s game as one that already feels like a final.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Häuptle gave an update on the team’s recovery, mood and tactical preparation following their move from Rabat to Casablanca.

“We had a very good recovery since the group stage. We have been happy to have this amount of time to physically recover, both mental recovery also. Basically, we had a very good evolution over the group stage in our performance. So I think my team is ready in the tournament for the knockout stages,” Häuptle said.

“Now we are working on our game plan. We already had a good session here in Casablanca. We moved the hotel from Rabat to here yesterday (on Wednesday) and arrived very well. We feel good here in Casablanca and are fully excited and prepared for the clash tomorrow on the stage.”

Zambia and Nigeria both finished second and first in their respective groups with seven points each, and the Friday clash is one of the most anticipated ties of the tournament.

“We are excited to enter the knockout stage. It feels a bit like the final already, no? I think for all of us it will be a very entertaining game. Of course, we are here to hunt,” Häuptle continued.

“We respect that Nigeria is the record-time winner of this tournament. I think they have the role of the favourite in this game. But I can assure you that my team is very hungry. We are here to hunt.”

Coach Häuptle praised the potential of her squad, emphasizing that while the team is still young, their development is accelerating fast.

“It’s a golden generation, as you mentioned. Still, we are a young squad. Even our top ten player in the world, Barbra, is still 25 years old. So I think the improvement of this team in the next year will be massive.”

“I see a bright future for my team. And I am pretty sure that Friday, in this knockout game, we will show you on the pitch.”

On the defensive side, Häuptle noted Zambia’s growth during the group stage and the work put into tactical compactness and ball recovery.

“We conceded first set pieces, a free kick and just one goal out of open play. I think in the third game, a clean sheet. We are working a lot on this unity in defence. We analysed Nigeria well, we know what we want to allow them,” Häuptle said.

“We have a very good strategy… and when we steal balls, our transitions are the best in the world, in my opinion. Not only with Barbra and Rudie, we also have Prisca and Chanda.”

The Copper Queens will go into the match with 20 players, with Grace Chanda returning from suspension, but Xiomara Mapepa has been excused from the squad on medical grounds.

“We released one player due to medical reasons. As you mentioned, Grace Chanda is back from her suspension. So for us, it’s to prepare for the 90 minutes where we want to close the game but we also think about how the 120 minutes should be. Whatever will face us, we are ready to do this,” she said.

The Swiss closed with a powerful message on the team’s unity and hunger, underlining the culture and values that drive the Copper Queens.

“We have one thing: we have this deep hunger. As coach, the players, we are going to go and hunt on Friday. We don’t look too much at who is on the opposite. We know about our strengths,” Häuptle said.

“We always come back in our working process on principles and especially on values. One of our three values is unity, and it’s love, and it’s passion. And then we go from there. In the end, we need to score one goal more than our opponent, and who puts it in, it’s not relevant.”