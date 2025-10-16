HAUPTLE SUMMONS 25 STARS FOR FINAL PREPS AHEAD OF NAMIBIA CLASH



Copper Queens Coach Nora Häuptle has named a 25-member provisional squad to face Namibia in back-to-back Morocco 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.





Zambia will be away to Namibia on October 22 in South Africa at the Dobsonville Stadium before hosting the Brave Gladiators on October 26 in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.





The two sides will square off in a back-to-back duel with the winner booking a ticket to the WAFCON.



Top four teams at the WAFCON will qualify to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.





Zambia will be without CAF Women Footballer of the Year Barbra Banda who is out injured but Häuptle has enough cover amongst local and foreign-based stars.





The local stars enter camp on Thursday with the foreign-based players expected after their weekend matches for their respective clubs.



Häuptle will be looking to refine her pieces after having earlier summoned 42 players for a local camp in the first phase of preparation for the Namibia tie.





FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD



(GOALKEEPERS)



Chishala Mufunte (Green Buffaloes), Hazel Nali (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Red Arrows)





(DEFENDERS)



Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Blessing Maluba (Nchanga Rangers), Xiomara Mapepa (Beijing Jingtan FC-China), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (both Hakkaigucu Spor-Turkey), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel), Memory Nthala (Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Zanaco Ladies)





(MIDFIELDERS)



Susan Banda, Mary Wilombe (both Red Arrows), Grace Chanda (Orlando Pride-USA), Evarine Katongo, Maweta Chilenga, Natasha Nanyangwe (all Green Buffaloes), Ireen Lungu (Sichuan-China),





(STRIKERS)



Ngosa Chabwe (Indeni Roses), Regina Chanda (Zanaco Ladies), Prisca Chilufya (Angel City FC-USA), Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Penelope Mulubwa (Zesco United), Kabange Mupopo (Henan WFC-China), Eneles Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls)



FAZ