“Have more kids or population will collapse” – Elon Musk

Billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, has once again sparked conversations online — this time about population growth and the future of humanity.

In a series of tweets, Musk advised parents to aim for at least three children in order to balance out the global birth rate. According to him, failure to do so could lead to population collapse.

“People who have kids do need to have 3 kids to make up for those who have 0 or 1 kid or population will collapse,” he tweeted.

He went further to reference history, claiming that a declining birth rate played a major role in the fall of ancient Rome and other long-standing civilisations.

“Low birth rate was the primary factor in the fall of Rome and all civilizations that enjoyed an extended period of prosperity with no serious external threats. Shockingly overlooked by most historians,” Musk added.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has always been vocal about population concerns, previously warning that a “population collapse” could be a bigger risk to civilization than climate change.