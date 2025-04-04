Having photos with all presidents doesn’t make Nevers Mumba a bootlicker – MMD

Having photos with all presidents doesn’t make Nevers a bootlicker – MMD



THE Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has dismissed claims that its leader Dr Nevers Mumba has been a political opportunist simply because he has been photographed with all the Zambian presidents.





In a statement, the MMD media team said some people have been twisting history by using Dr Mumba’s photos with past and present leaders to suggest that he has always aligned himself with sitting governments for personal gain.





The party described this narrative as misleading and unfair.



The MMD compared the issue of photos to assuming that football legend Kalusha Bwalya played for every team just because he took pictures with famous footballers.





The party also reminded the public that Dr Mumba’s political journey has not been easy as he was even persecuted during the PF’s time in power and had to fight many legal battles to retain control of the MMD.



“Dr Mumba suffered under the PF government for ten years. How can they now claim he was part of them and has betrayed them?” read the statement.





The party clarified that in his 25 year political career, Dr Mumba has only held two government positions and i.e. Vice President under Levy Mwanawasa from 2003 to 2004) and High Commissioner to Canada under Rupiah Banda from 2009 to 2011).



The rest of the time, he has funded his own political activities as revealed by the media team.





“The truth is that Dr Nevers Mumba is one of those Zambians who have simply worked hard at their craft and as a result, the reputation and personality he has built over time has often placed him at very high profile events and dates with both ordinary and prominent citizens alike.”





“He also remains one of the most recognisable personalities and voices in Zambia and it is this favour that has enabled him to interact closely and be photographed together with many prominent church and national leaders,” MMD reiterated.





The MMD media team dismissed claims that Dr Mumba had turned against the PF by working with President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND administration.





According to the party, Dr Mumba has a history of recognising and respecting all Zambian presidents starting from first President Kenneth Kaunda to President Hakainde Hichilema because he believes in upholding national leadership not because he is seeking personal benefits.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba April 4, 2025