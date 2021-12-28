By Christopher Miti

EASTERN Province deputy permanent secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri says having sex is not fun.

And Chipata Central Hospital has recorded eight Christmas babies.

Speaking to journalists after presenting humpers to Christmas babies at Chipata Central Hospital, Undi-Phiri said she was concerned with teen pregnancies especially in rural areas.

“My appeal to the media is that you should highlight issues surrounding early marriages and teen pregnancies. Talk to the young ones more often on these issues. Let’s not have people having fun with sex. It’s not fun, it’s something that is very sacred in the bible,” she said. “We are Christians, we should be talking to our children. Let’s normalise talking to our children. To our parents as well, we have left the parenting of our children to schools which should never be allowed.”

Undi-Phiri said sex education should start from home.

“From home, the children should learn about the dangers of engaging in early sex. Despite having a child, tomorrow we will be having high numbers of HIV and syphilis. Let’s go out there and educate the public about the dangers of engaging in premature sex,” she said.

On Christmas babies, Undi-Phiri said she was happy that the hospital recorded eight Christmas babies.

She said life will always be celebrated.

Undi-Phiri said the hospital was doing a good job under difficult conditions.

“We are grateful to God that today we can celebrate the birth of these lives. We pray that these young ones will be properly taken care of by their families so that they grow into good citizens. Life should always be celebrated at any particular time,” said Undi-Phiri.

And hospital senior medical superintendent Mbinga Mbinga said six of the eight babies are male while two are female.

Dr Mbinga said the first baby was born around 01:00 hours.

He said four babies were born normally, three were through caesarean section while one was assisted.

Dr Mbinga said the youngest mother to give birth was 16-years-old.

Chipata city mayor George Mwanza also donated 10 hampers on behalf of the local authority.