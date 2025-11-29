Hawks arrest four in Russia-Ukraine recruitment probe as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns



The net is slowly closing in for the people who participated in the recruitment process of the South Africans in the Ukraine-Russia war.





On Friday, Umkhonto Wesizwe Party member of parliament and former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned as an MP.





In the latest developments, it has emerged that the Hawks have arrested four individuals that are alleged to be involved in the recruitment of the South Africans to the Russia-Ukraine war at the O.R Tambo International Airport today.





The four are charged with breaking the Foreign Military Assitance Act.



Hawks Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed the allegations.





“Four suspects are to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates court on Monday, 01 December 2025 following their arrest on Friday, 28 November 2025 on suspicion of contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998,” said Mogale.





The Hawks said that the arrests emanate from a tip off from OR Tambo SAPS regarding four males en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates who were removed from the boarding gate as suspicious and referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) section.





“Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation Military. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for an additional suspect who is believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four individuals as well as the fifth who had already left the country for Russia.





“Upon the individual’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on 27 November 2025, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered. This led to the arrest of three additional male suspects on 28 November 2025. Electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation,” Mogale.





Mogale further said that coordination with intelligence and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further security threats.



During the media briefing that wa