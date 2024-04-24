‘He believes black people are inferior’ – John Legend bashes Donald Trump

John Legend has criticized former United States President Donald Trump, calling him racist towards black people.

The singer recently joined MSNBC to discuss the current state of criminal justice with an emphasis on pre-trial reform.

During the chat, host and former White House press Secretary, Jen Psaki asked him about the 77-year-old signing the “First Step Act” in 2018 “to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also creating mechanisms to maintain public safety” — this, however, wasn’t enough to change Legend’s perspective.

“He’s not been an ally,” the Grammy winner said.

“I think the ‘First Step Act’ was fine — it was a very small reform, and to be honest, most of the reform we need is on the local and state level because most incarceration is local and state, and most of the laws that end up being criminally enforced are local and state laws, so very little impact can happen on the federal level.

“At the same time he’s claiming credit for those small things, he’s also saying, ‘Y’know, if people are stealing something, they should get shot in the middle of the store.’ When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets.”

He added: “He’s made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior; like he believes that to his core, in his bones. He won’t let us live in his buildings back in the day, but also when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined.

“He is a tried-and-true, dyed-in-the-wool racist, like in the core of his being, he is a racist.”

