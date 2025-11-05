‘He can change the world’ – Cristiano Ronaldo endorses Donald Trump

Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia star and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has offered a powerful endorsement of United States President Donald Trump, labelling the Republican leader as someone who can “change the world.”

The Portuguese superstar made the comment during a recent, candid interview with commentator Piers Morgan, stating:

“Donald Trump is one of the guys that can help to change the world.”

Ronaldo’s praise for the US President comes after Trump began his second term in office this year. The 79-year-old has already taken significant, often controversial, steps affecting nations across the globe since regaining power.

CRISTIANO RONALDO: President Trump is "one of the guys that can help to change the world."pic.twitter.com/q2lWrPehvU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 4, 2025

The United States is scheduled to be one of the three co-hosts for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will be held across 16 cities, with the host nations facing the immense task of organizing the expanded global event.

Ronaldo’s comments about Trump and global influence were reportedly made after Morgan questioned him about a signed Portuguese national team jersey he had sent to President Trump earlier this year, which bore the message: “playing for peace.”