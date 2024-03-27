‘He is like a brother to me’ – Unathi denies romance with Prince Kaybee

South African singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has denied that she is romantically involved with music producer Prince Kaybee, after saucy pictures and videos of the two together sent tongues wagging on social media.

Unathi and Kaybee became the talk of Mzansi showbiz recently, after they shared seemingly intimate content with their followers.

Despite the rumour mill suggesting that the two were now involved in a relationship, Unathi has come out to say that the two had no romantic links. Instead, she said she considered the house music DJ as family.

“He’s family. He even met my dad in 2021, when we were recording a song together in Gqebera. This was when Kaya FM fired me and he helped me through it with my father. They kept me in that bubble in PE for a week away from it all. I owe him a lot.” she said.

Unathi, featured on Prince Kaybee’s song Thixo Wethu from the 2023 album Gemini said during one of the photo shoots, Kaybee’s girlfriend had even been present.

“He is like a brother to me and his girlfriend was there that night, I don’t get why people are going wild over a picture,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee took to social media to dismiss the rumours as well, as he wrote: “Lol! shame man, every woman in my life I sleep with. It doesn’t matter but Unathi has been a friend for years. Love her to bits.”