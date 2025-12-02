HE IS ONE OF THE

MOST QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANT IN THE WORLD-GEORGE N MTONGA DEFENDS PROF JONES KASONSO





What happens with men like Professor Kansoso in the diaspora is this…



They achieve success for themselves in America so much and some Zambians here working petty jobs and having no success are jealous. So whenever he gets into arguments in politics, its the Zambians in America that send those he is fighting with in Zambia lies. And they try to discredit him.





Say what you may about professors politics, but he is one of the most educated accounting professionals in the United States having obtained all accounting qualifications anyone can obtain in this country.





He is actually Dr. Jones Kansoso CPA, MBA. PhD.



He is a Phd Holder, and a Certified Public Accoutant, and a full time professor



CPA CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT IS THE HIGHEST CERTIFICATION IN ACCOUNTING IN THE USA.





The claim:

“His PhD was obtained from an institution widely regarded as a diploma mill.”



The facts:



1. Dr. Jones K. Kasonso earned his PhD from Northcentral University (NCU), USA



Northcentral University is a regionally accredited institution in the United States.





Regional accreditation is the highest level of academic accreditation in the U.S. higher-education system.



NCU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC)—the same body that accredits major universities like Stanford and UC Berkeley.

https://youtu.be/8lv1q1Wp0zk?si=5qIcLm0zX8x_uW9S





2. Regionally accredited universities CANNOT be diploma mills



A diploma mill is an unaccredited institution that awards degrees with little or no academic work.

NCU does not fit this category because:



It met federal and regional academic standards.





It offered structured doctoral programs with research requirements.



Its accreditation allowed graduates to qualify for employment, professional certifications, and further post-graduate study in accredited U.S. institutions.





3. His earlier qualifications also come from recognized institutions



Based on publicly available information, he holds:





An MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, which is accredited through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), another U.S. regional accreditor.





A BSc in Applied Accounting affiliated with Oxford Brookes University (UK) in partnership with ACCA, one of the world’s leading professional accounting bodies.



These are all legitimate, recognized institutions, not diploma mills.





✅ Summary



The statement that Dr. Jones K. Kasonso obtained his PhD from a “diploma mill” is factually incorrect. His doctorate comes from a fully accredited U.S. university, and his other degrees are from reputable, internationally recognized institutions.