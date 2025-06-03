“HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS GETTING HIMSELF INTO” – IVANKA BIANCA SPEAKS ON NEW HUSBAND



While on Diamond TV’s ONE THE TABLE in February 2025, 28 years old socialite Hope Chileshe, popularly known as Ivanka Bianca, spoke to Chimweka Chileshe on her meeting with her husband and accepting her character.





“He knew what he was getting himself into. It wasn’t the type of a thing where no, maybe I was pretending to be something I wasn’t and stuff like that,” Ivanka Bianca opened up about always showing her husband her authentic version even before getting married.





Ivanka Bianca also revealed that her relationship with her husband started as friends before it culminated into an intimate one and then the two later procreating – a baby they would unfortunately lose in December of 2024 during labour, an ordeal so painful, she cried when explaining. “The guy was very supportive,” added Ivanka Bianca when reflecting on the bad experience.





Chimweka alluded that according to his observations off camera, there are two versions of Ivanka Bianca – an online version and “HOPE” – the in-person version, and her husband understands the “HOPE” version better. An assertion she agreed with further stating that she confuses the two characters like other people often do.





He would later ask about their relationship, to which she responded that they are married with all formalities done. “Yeah, we are married now, actually,” she said. She further revealed that her husband does not like social media, he is not on any social platforms, and he wants to keep things private.





A few days ago, images of Ivanka Bianca and her husband’s Chilanga Mulilo went viral. The news of her marriage sent shock waves across social media with social users throwing jabs at women regarded as “good women” and “prayerful” saying someone who’s character is highly criticised has gotten married before them.





Ivanka Bianca has shared some of her Chilanga Mulilo pictures and videos, and they do not include images of her husband. The only image of her husband available is one that was leaked when the news broke out.





Well, for individuals who questioned the husband’s choices now have an answer to their question – true to their assertion, there is someone for everyone.



