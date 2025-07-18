‘He Must Rot in Jail’: Julius Malema Denies Links to Crime Boss Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Julius Malema Distances Himself from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala Amid Serious Criminal Allegations

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has emphatically denied any association with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala is currently facing a string of serious charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.

Speaking at a media briefing in Polokwane on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Julius Malema dismissed widespread social media claims linking him and his wife, Mantoa Matlala, to the embattled businessman as baseless speculation.

“He must go rot in jail. I don’t know him.

I don’t even care about him. I’ve never had anything to do with him. So you take a petty gossip and you come and ask me about it. There are serious national issues that you must ask me about,” Julius Malema said.

Vusi Matlala’s Criminal Charges and Allegations

Vusimuzi Matlala is at the centre of a high-profile legal battle, facing accusations of running a criminal enterprise.

Among the most shocking allegations are claims that he orchestrated an assassination attempt on his ex-girlfriend, socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala is also linked to a suspicious R360 million tender awarded by the South African Police Service (SAPS), which has raised questions about irregularities in the procurement process.

Julius Malema Calls for Police Minister’s Removal

During his address, Malema went further, using the moment to call for the removal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

He criticised the minister for what he described as poor leadership and failure to bring stability and effectiveness to law enforcement.

Police Commissioner Alleges Interference

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has previously alleged that Matlala interfered in police operations.

These claims have only intensified public scrutiny over the case and raised concerns about the integrity of the SAPS and its leadership.