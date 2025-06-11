He served his nation, then it shut the door on him!- Given Lubinda

He served his nation, then it shut the door on him!



South Africa – June 10, 2025



Patriotic Front acting President Given Lubinda this morning delivered a searing tribute whose words drew a powerful picture of a man President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was yet a nation he served turned its back on him when he needed it the most.





“President Lungu was, not a leader who sought validation by comparing himself to his predecessors. He didn’t boast, didn’t blame, didn’t broadcast every effort. He simply built. And then he moved forward.”





“He delivered beyond the expectation of many Zambians,” Hon. Lubinda said.



“I remember him as a very resilient man. Resilient because he was not reactionary. Even when people castigated him unnecessarily, he took it within his stride. He still soldiered on because his was a vision.”





He built roads. Markets. Hospitals. Airports. A national infrastructure that millions now rely on. But the pain lies in what came next or what did not.



“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu built roads in Zambia and yet he was not allowed to go jogging on those streets,”





“He built markets and yet was not allowed to visit them.”



“He constructed airports and yet after the time of his service was not allowed to use them and yes that man was a humble man and yes he wore a smile all the time but he was human just like you and me that was burning in him all the time”





The former Head of State, a man who prioritized the welfare of citizens even in their most critical health crises, and couldn’t afforded cost he ensured they were evacuated for life-saving treatment, some even insult him today yet today we ask “why was the same lifeline not extended to him?”





“Why was he not allowed to seek medical attention when he needed it the most?.



“When it was his turn, all of us turned our backs and looked away.”





Why?

Why?

Why?

Someone tell us why?



Rest in peace, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Your works remain. Your memory stands.