He survived jail in the USA and Now Henry Shula Kasolo has been nabbed by DEC for fesh offences





IN 2021, a ZAMBIAN national, Henry Shula Kasolo, who was arrested in the United States, has pleaded guilty to a charge of importation of heroin into that country which attracts a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment or a fine of US$5 million.





This was according to a plea agreement entered between Kasolo and the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh pursuant to rule 11 of the Federal rules of criminal procedure….

He relocated to Zambia and was welcomed by family and friends.





Notorious Lusaka drug lord nabbed by DEC!



The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested one of Zambia’s most wanted drug lords, Henry Shula Kasolo, aged 53 of Lusaka’s Leopards Hill area.





Shula, who had been on the Commission’s radar for an extended period, was apprehended on Thursday, 26 June 2025 in connection with trafficking 117 packs of high grade compressed cannabis. The total weight of the seized drugs is 73.9 kilogrammes concealed in four suitcases

.



In a statement released by DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, it was revealed that officers also seized cash amounting to USD 10,200 and ZMW 6,000 suspected to be proceeds of crime. A Toyota Hilux believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was also impounded.





In an attempt to evade arrest, Shula allegedly offered a bribe of K60,000 to the officers in an effort to secure his own release and that of his accomplices two Thai nationals Phuwanat Hansongkram aged 25 and Den Wangngae aged 30. The pair was found in possession of Thai currency totaling 24,620 Baht, believed to be linked to illicit activity.





Also arrested in connection with the case was Humphrey Alick Chama, aged 60 a resident of Lusaka’s New Kasama area.





DEC further disclosed that Shula is wanted for another major case involving 204.7 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis seized at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in 2024. The drugs had been disguised as catalytic powder and were destined for Europe.





The Commission also confirmed that Shula was previously convicted of similar offences in the United States and was subsequently deported to Zambia.