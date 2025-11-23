He took care of her through university and she came home with a baby

It’s not an easy feat taking care of a woman from her high school education and into the university for higher learning.

Some men however think it’s the right thing to sponsor their girlfriend through university but it’s not always the right thing.

A man sponsored his girlfriend through school and even put her through university only for her to return home with a baby.

In the viral video, the woman who was supposed to return with a university certificate rather came with a grown baby.

“After all I have done for you, you had to sleep with another man. To bring a child in my house,” the man cried out in distress while the lady begged.

“I was the one who sent you to school, made sure you are a graduate and you did this to me, God will punish you,” he cursed in pain.

According to the man, he had been suspecting her for a while especially since the “opueh” has not been the same since she entered university.