HEA WARNS OF RISING NUMBER OF BOGUS INDIVIDUALS MASQUERADING AS PROFESSORS
The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has raised alarm over the growing number of bogus individuals masquerading as professors in the country.
HEA Director General, Professor Kazhilu Chinsemba, says the Authority has observed a surge in fake professors who have not conducted any credible research nor published a single peer-reviewed journal article, while others rely on predatory journals that prioritise profit over genuine scholarship.
Speaking during a media workshop in Lusaka on Tuesday morning, Professor Chinsemba added that these bogus professors undermine the credibility and reputation of higher education institutions, eroding public trust and compromising academic standards.
Professor Chinsemba stated that, in order to curb the rise of fake professors and safeguard the quality of higher education, the Authority intends to propose amendments to strengthen the Higher Education Act. He said the proposed changes will introduce a mandatory recognition system for professors, including the establishment of a national register of HEA-accredited professors.
HEA is currently hosting a two-day summer school media training in Lusaka aimed at strengthening media reporting on the higher education sector.
There’s Proffessor Dan Pule! I don’t know
the research he has done, and what contribution has he made to the body of knowledge in his field..
Would really appreciate if I could read his works!
And there is Dr. Kalaba and Dr. Kambwili. The list is endless. We love titles. Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Ambassador Mukwita.
Is it a sign of low self esteem? We are nothing if we don’t have a title before or after our name?
Oh, I forgot to add the much abused “Honourable” so and so.
Who honored Doctorate to Mr Kalaba and in what?
If possible they should withdraw it.