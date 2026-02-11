HEA WARNS OF RISING NUMBER OF BOGUS INDIVIDUALS MASQUERADING AS PROFESSORS





The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has raised alarm over the growing number of bogus individuals masquerading as professors in the country.





HEA Director General, Professor Kazhilu Chinsemba, says the Authority has observed a surge in fake professors who have not conducted any credible research nor published a single peer-reviewed journal article, while others rely on predatory journals that prioritise profit over genuine scholarship.





Speaking during a media workshop in Lusaka on Tuesday morning, Professor Chinsemba added that these bogus professors undermine the credibility and reputation of higher education institutions, eroding public trust and compromising academic standards.





Professor Chinsemba stated that, in order to curb the rise of fake professors and safeguard the quality of higher education, the Authority intends to propose amendments to strengthen the Higher Education Act. He said the proposed changes will introduce a mandatory recognition system for professors, including the establishment of a national register of HEA-accredited professors.





HEA is currently hosting a two-day summer school media training in Lusaka aimed at strengthening media reporting on the higher education sector.