Health Minister Elijah Muchima has disturbed the spirits of the Lion clan and must seek forgiveness-Chief Nyakaseya(DR)

MUCHIMA MUST SEEK MY FORGIVENESS – CHIEF NYAKASEYA

… he has disturbed spirits of the lion clan



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Chief Nyakaseya of the Lunda people of Northwestern Province has urged health minister Elijah Muchima to go back to his palace and seek forgiveness.





And chief Nyakaseya says Muchima is de-campaigning the UPND in Ikelengi district because he has failed to work with party officials in his constituency.



Recently, a video went viral in which residents in chief Nyakaseya’s area were seen chasing Muchima’s entourage from the chief’s palace in Ikelengi district.





But Muchima reacted, saying he was not chased from the palace but walked away because chief Nyakaseya wanted to fight him.



He accused the chief of insulting him, and organising some boys to ridicule him because they were PF caders and supporters.





But speaking with Daily Revelation over the weekend, chief Nyakaseya said Muchima should ask for forgiveness for provoking the spirits of his clan, the Lion…



