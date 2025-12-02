Heart surgeon reveals things people should never do after turning 40

A heart surgeon based in Georgia, US, Dr Jeremy London, has shared a video to explain some lifestyle changes recommended for those 40 and above.

In a video shared by the doctor on his TikTok page, the doctor engaged his son in the conversation after he asked, “Dad, what things would you avoid after the age of 40?”

The doctor took his time and explained four activities that should be avoided by that year gap. He also added that the first two should be avoided by everyone.

1. Alcohol

Alcohol was the first thing on the list. Funny enough, it is the most accessible thing that destroys life.

“The top two on the list go for any age… the first one would be alcohol,” Dr. London began to explain.

“If you really want to set the stage for yourself long term, limit or remove alcohol, it’s toxic to every cell in the body.”

“I realize this can be hard because alcohol is everywhere. It is a personal choice but just be thoughtful,” he explained.

2. Smoking/Vaping

Smoking is one of the world’s biggest health problems, and millions live in poor health as a result of the habit.

“Next is smoking and vaping. I don’t think anyone would disagree that it’s bad for you. It increases your risk of lung cancer, heart attack and stroke – don’t vape, don’t smoke,” Dr Jeremy continued.

Sleep

Number three on the list was sleep and why it should never be procrastinated.

Sleep is a hugely important part of maintaining both physical and mental health as it is essential in restoring our brain and crucial to our overall health.

“Don’t trade sleep for other activities,” Dr London warned.

“This is something that I personally struggle with. Recovery is so important throughout our lives but it’s really important as we get older.”

4. Toxic People

“Finally, avoid toxic people, focus and nurture on your relationships with the people that you care about and love because in the end that’s what truly matters,” he concluded.

Dr Jeremy London has over 25 years of clinical experience as a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon and says his ‘mission is to provide easy-to-understand,