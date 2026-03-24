Heavy damage reported across Tel Aviv following missile strike

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Heavy damage reported across Tel Aviv following missile strike

Images from Tel Aviv, Israel, show extensive damage across residential areas after a reported medium-range missile strike by Iran on March 24



Multiple buildings appear heavily damaged, with fires breaking out in several locations and parts of structures collapsing



Preliminary reports indicate a number of casualties, including both injuries and fatalities, as rescue teams and emergency services continue search and assistance operations on the ground



However, the full extent of the damage, as well as confirmed casualty figures, has not yet been officially verified by authorities



The situation remains highly tense, with ongoing developments expected

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