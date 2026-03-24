Heavy damage reported across Tel Aviv following missile strike



Images from Tel Aviv, Israel, show extensive damage across residential areas after a reported medium-range missile strike by Iran on March 24





Multiple buildings appear heavily damaged, with fires breaking out in several locations and parts of structures collapsing





Preliminary reports indicate a number of casualties, including both injuries and fatalities, as rescue teams and emergency services continue search and assistance operations on the ground





However, the full extent of the damage, as well as confirmed casualty figures, has not yet been officially verified by authorities





The situation remains highly tense, with ongoing developments expected