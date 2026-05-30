Hegseth Says U.S. Ready For Any Future Conflict, Announces Massive Defense Spending Push

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore that the United States remains fully capable of responding to future military challenges, including any potential renewed confrontation involving Iran.

Speaking on May 30, Hegseth announced that Washington plans to invest approximately $1.5 trillion in defense and national security this year, describing the effort as part of a broader strategy to strengthen American military readiness and expand defense-industrial production.

The Pentagon chief also revealed that the United States is accelerating the mobilization of its defense manufacturing sector and urged allies and partners across Asia to increase military spending to around 3.5% of GDP.

His remarks come amid growing geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific, where Washington has been pushing for stronger defense cooperation and greater burden-sharing among allied nations.

The statement signals that the United States is preparing for a prolonged era of strategic competition while seeking to reinforce military detetrrence across multiple regions.

An abnormal situation continues to shape the global security landscape.