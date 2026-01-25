Helen Zille’s Comments on Patrice Motsepe Spark ANC Leadership Speculation and Renew Debate About Future DA–ANC Cooperation in South Africa’s Unity Government





Comments made by DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille about billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe have reignited debate around the ANC’s future leadership and the growing political closeness between the Democratic Alliance and the ANC under the Government of National Unity (GNU).





Speaking on a Sunday World podcast, Zille described Motsepe as a highly capable and strategic business leader whose experience in building global companies could, in her view, translate into strong leadership within government. She suggested that South Africa is entering an era where competence, economic management and stability may matter more than party lines, especially as the country faces unemployment, energy crises, corruption and declining investor confidence.





Her remarks quickly set social media alight, with many questioning whether Motsepe – a mining magnate, CAF president, and brother-in-law to President Cyril Ramaphosa – could realistically be positioned as a future ANC leader. This comes amid the resurfacing of the #PM27 campaign, which has been quietly promoting him as a potential ANC presidential candidate for 2027, despite Motsepe repeatedly stating that he has no interest in seeking political office.





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula dismissed the campaign as “mischievous and misleading,” insisting that the ANC’s leadership processes cannot be driven by online movements or business interests. Motsepe himself has maintained that his focus remains on business, football development and philanthropy, not party politics.





However, the conversation has also opened a wider discussion about the evolving relationship between the ANC and the DA in the GNU. Zille’s willingness to openly speak positively about an ANC-linked figure is seen by many analysts as a sign that, in the future, cooperation between the two parties may deepen, especially on economic reform, infrastructure development and restoring state institutions.





Helen Zille brings strong political experience, sharp institutional knowledge, and a reputation for tough accountability, having previously served as Premier of the Western Cape and Mayor of Cape Town. Her influence in policy, governance reform and coalition negotiations positions her as a key architect in shaping how the DA engages with power at national level.





Patrice Motsepe, on the other hand, represents financial muscle, international business credibility, and access to global investment networks. His success in mining, sports administration and philanthropy has made him one of Africa’s most respected businessmen, and many believe his management skills could be valuable in rebuilding South Africa’s struggling economy, even if not from an elected office.





Together, the discussion around Zille and Motsepe reflects a broader political shift: a future where traditional party rivalries may give way to strategic partnerships, with the ANC and DA potentially working more closely to stabilize the country, attract investment, and restore public trust in leadership.