HELSB AWARDS FULL LOAN REPAYERS, LAUNCHES DISCOUNT CAMPAIGN



TWO beneficiaries who fully repaid government-funded higher education loans received Certificates of Compliance from Education Minister Douglas Syakalima as the Higher Education Loan and Scholarships Board simultaneously launched a Student Loan Discount Campaign.





Minister Syakalima commended Kelvin Shamizhinga and George Phiri for their compliance, emphasizing that such repayments are vital for HELSB to achieve its operational goals and sustain its mandate of providing financial support to citizens.





The award recipients are Mr. Kelvin Shamizhinga and Mr. George Phiri.





The dual ceremony marking the certificate presentation and campaign launch was held at the Neelkanth Sarovar Hotel Lusaka.



