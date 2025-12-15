HERE ARE THE CLEAR MATHEMATICS ON HOW BILL 7 WILL GO THROUGH THIS MORNING

This article was done by @Nancy Prisháàn's mum, very helpful indeed.





“Ka Parliamentary Parallel Voter Tabulation  (please feel free to correct me incase i’ve gotten any composition wrong)





Parliament has a total of 167 Members (elected and non-elected).



Break down as follows:



156 Elected

8 Nominated

3 ‘ex-officio’ (i.e. The vice President, Speaker and 1 Deputy)





Total 167



Bill 7 will need 110/111 to pass.



2 thirds of the majority in Parliament is 111 (110 for now due to chawama vacancy).



I.e. 2/3 of 167 being 111 or 2/3 of 166 being 110.





The UPND has in their bag (guaranteed):



88 MPs

8 nominated

1 Veep

Total 97



We can also safely say kuti the Speaker and 1 of her deputies or 2 deputies will VOTE YES. That’s 2 added to the guaranteed 97. Total 99 in the bag.



Balance needed for a YES vote is 12.



Parley has 10 independents. So far according to my masamuu, 6 are guaranteed to vote YES.





Muli 54 MPs from PF (55 before they lost Chawama). Umu muli 54, 8 PF MPs will vote YES.



That’s a mbasela of 2 YES Votes.





Bill 7 ilepita.



Unless otherwise che….let’s wait and see….kaili muntu siwochetekela 100%. Things might change pa last minute and ingaluke game ! 藍





So both the Pro bill 7s and the Anti-bill 7s must keep open minds. Keep some tabs of pain killers just incase 欄”