HERE ARE THE CLEAR MATHEMATICS ON HOW BILL 7 WILL GO THROUGH THIS MORNING

0

HERE ARE THE CLEAR MATHEMATICS ON HOW BILL 7 WILL GO THROUGH THIS MORNING
=================
This article was done by @Nancy Prisháàn’s mum, very helpful indeed.



“Ka Parliamentary Parallel Voter Tabulation  (please feel free to correct me incase i’ve gotten any composition wrong)



Parliament has a total of 167 Members (elected and non-elected).

Break down as follows:

156 Elected
8 Nominated
3 ‘ex-officio’ (i.e. The vice President, Speaker and 1 Deputy)



Total 167

Bill 7 will need 110/111 to pass.

2 thirds of the majority in Parliament is 111 (110 for now due to chawama vacancy).

I.e. 2/3 of 167 being 111 or 2/3 of 166 being 110.



The UPND has in their bag (guaranteed):

88 MPs
8 nominated
1 Veep
Total 97

We can also safely say kuti the Speaker and 1 of her deputies or 2 deputies will VOTE YES. That’s 2 added to the guaranteed 97. Total 99 in the bag.

Balance needed for a YES vote is 12.

Parley has 10 independents. So far according to my masamuu, 6 are guaranteed to vote YES.



Muli 54 MPs from PF (55 before they lost Chawama). Umu muli 54, 8 PF MPs will vote YES.

That’s a mbasela of 2 YES Votes.



Bill 7 ilepita.

Unless otherwise che….let’s wait and see….kaili muntu siwochetekela 100%. Things might change pa last minute and ingaluke game ! 藍



So both the Pro bill 7s and the Anti-bill 7s must keep open minds. Keep some tabs of pain killers just incase 欄”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here