HERE ARE THE CLEAR MATHEMATICS ON HOW BILL 7 WILL GO THROUGH THIS MORNING
This article was done by @Nancy Prisháàn’s mum, very helpful indeed.
“Ka Parliamentary Parallel Voter Tabulation (please feel free to correct me incase i’ve gotten any composition wrong)
Parliament has a total of 167 Members (elected and non-elected).
Break down as follows:
156 Elected
8 Nominated
3 ‘ex-officio’ (i.e. The vice President, Speaker and 1 Deputy)
Total 167
Bill 7 will need 110/111 to pass.
2 thirds of the majority in Parliament is 111 (110 for now due to chawama vacancy).
I.e. 2/3 of 167 being 111 or 2/3 of 166 being 110.
The UPND has in their bag (guaranteed):
88 MPs
8 nominated
1 Veep
Total 97
We can also safely say kuti the Speaker and 1 of her deputies or 2 deputies will VOTE YES. That’s 2 added to the guaranteed 97. Total 99 in the bag.
Balance needed for a YES vote is 12.
Parley has 10 independents. So far according to my masamuu, 6 are guaranteed to vote YES.
Muli 54 MPs from PF (55 before they lost Chawama). Umu muli 54, 8 PF MPs will vote YES.
That’s a mbasela of 2 YES Votes.
Bill 7 ilepita.
Unless otherwise che….let’s wait and see….kaili muntu siwochetekela 100%. Things might change pa last minute and ingaluke game ! 藍
So both the Pro bill 7s and the Anti-bill 7s must keep open minds. Keep some tabs of pain killers just incase 欄”