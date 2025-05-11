Here are the key takeaway points from the UPND statement on the Copperbelt Water Project:

1. Major Infrastructure Milestone:

The $450 million Copperbelt water project is a significant national development initiative launched by President Hakainde Hichilema.



2. Job Creation and Economic Growth:

The project is designed to create jobs through construction, administration, and maintenance work, as well as boost local economies via aquaculture, irrigation, and tourism.



3. Improved Water Access:

Over one million people across Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mufulira will benefit from clean, treated water, with 17,000 new household connections and support for 17,000 farmers.



4. Public-Private Partnership:

Around $200 million of the project funding came through a public-private partnership, without adding to national debt.



5. Project Continuity:

The UPND government resumed the project that had stalled at 60% under the PF administration, reinforcing their commitment to development continuity.



6. Environmental and Livelihood Benefits:

The inclusion of aquaculture aims to provide alternative income sources while promoting environmental sustainability.

7. No New Borrowing:

The government emphasized that the project was completed without incurring new loans, highlighting responsible fiscal management.



8. Institutional Growth:

The project will also support new government infrastructure in Ndola and Luanshya, contributing to long-term service delivery and employment



9. Transparency and Accountability:

On broader governance, the UPND reiterated its stance on transparency, referencing arrests and recoveries related to donor fund mismanagement in the health sector.

