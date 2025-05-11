Here are the key takeaway points from the UPND statement on the Copperbelt Water Project:





1. Major Infrastructure Milestone:



The $450 million Copperbelt water project is a significant national development initiative launched by President Hakainde Hichilema.





2. Job Creation and Economic Growth:



The project is designed to create jobs through construction, administration, and maintenance work, as well as boost local economies via aquaculture, irrigation, and tourism.





3. Improved Water Access:



Over one million people across Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mufulira will benefit from clean, treated water, with 17,000 new household connections and support for 17,000 farmers.





4. Public-Private Partnership:



Around $200 million of the project funding came through a public-private partnership, without adding to national debt.





5. Project Continuity:



The UPND government resumed the project that had stalled at 60% under the PF administration, reinforcing their commitment to development continuity.





6. Environmental and Livelihood Benefits:



The inclusion of aquaculture aims to provide alternative income sources while promoting environmental sustainability.



7. No New Borrowing:



The government emphasized that the project was completed without incurring new loans, highlighting responsible fiscal management.





8. Institutional Growth:



The project will also support new government infrastructure in Ndola and Luanshya, contributing to long-term service delivery and employment





9. Transparency and Accountability:



On broader governance, the UPND reiterated its stance on transparency, referencing arrests and recoveries related to donor fund mismanagement in the health sector.



© UPND Media Team