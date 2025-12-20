‘HERE I AM LORD!’ — ACKIM NJOBVU REVEALS SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTER THAT TRANSFORMED HIS LIFE AND LEADERSHIP!”





Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has opened up about a deeply personal spiritual encounter that he says reshaped his life and strengthened his commitment to national service, humility, and leadership rooted in faith.





Speaking reflectively, Njobvu narrated his remarkable journey—from a young professional trusted with one of the nation’s most sensitive aviation roles, to becoming one of the most influential financial executives in corporate Africa.





At only 23, he began working on the aircraft that carries the Republican President. Ten years later, he rose to become a Finance Manager of a multinational insurance firm, later serving as Chief Financial Officer at a leading global insurance broking company and Chairperson of a respected African pension fund. He also continues to serve as Chairperson of a Small Christian Community at St. Ignatius Parish.





“In my professional career, I have never been a clerk or an assistant. I have always served at the top. But all glory and honour goes to God,” he shared.





Despite these achievements, Njobvu revealed that his journey was accompanied by spiritual encounters he kept private until a divine revelation, relayed through a friend’s wife in Chipata, prompted deep prayer and reflection. Seeking guidance, he and a close friend attended a spiritual retreat in November 2020.





He describes what followed as “The Great Deliverance” a life-renewing encounter that brought him peace, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose.





On the last day of the retreat, his friend dreamt of an impending accident. Days later, Njobvu indeed survived a serious road accident along the Ndola–Kitwe road. No one was injured, but he believes the incident marked a spiritual turning point.



“I realised my life had shifted. I am entering a new phase one fully surrendered to God’s will,” he said.





Today, Ackim Antony Njobvu positions himself as a leader shaped not only by corporate success, but by faith, resilience and humility. As Democratic Union President, he says his mission is guided by prayer, service, and ethical leadership.



“Here I am Lord, I have come to do Your will,” he declared.





Supporters say his story resonates with many Zambians who desire leaders with both competence and spiritual grounding leaders who understand responsibility beyond power and privilege.





For Njobvu, his journey is not merely a testimony; it is, he declares, a calling to lead with conscience, compassion and unwavering trust in God.



©️ KUMWESU | December 20, 2025