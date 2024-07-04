Here Is A List Of All 2024 BET Awards Winners On The Night

Black culture’s biggest awards night, the BET Awards, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson this year.
Megan Thee Stallion opened the evening with a high-energy performance accompanied by scores of dancers.
Chlöe, Latto, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Coco Jones, Summer Walker, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, and Latto were the tribute performers of the night.
GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tanner Adell, Tyla, YG Marley, Sexy Red, Muni Long, and Shaboozey, were some of the other artistes who performed.
Here is the list of all the award winners.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Recipient: Usher
2024 BET Album of the Year Award
Killer Mike, Michael (winner)
2024 BET Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA (WINNER)
2024 BET Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Usher (WINNER)
2024 BET Best Group
Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)
2024 BET Best Collaboration Award
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (winner)
2024 BET Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Nicki Minaj (winner)
2024 BET Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar (winner)
2024 BET Best New Artist
Tyla (WINNER)
2024 BET Video of the Year Award
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (winner
2024 BET Video Director of the Year Award
Cole Bennett (winner)
2024 BET Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)
2024 BET Viewer’s Choice Award
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (winner)
2024 BET Best International Act
Tyla (winner)
2024 BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Makhadzi (Winner)
2024 BET Her
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (winner)
2024 BET Best Movie
Bob Marley: One Love (winner)
2024 BET Best Actor Award
Denzel Washington (winner)
2024 BET Best Actress Award
Regina King (winner)
2024 BET YoungStars Award
Blue Ivy Carter (winner)
2024 BET Sportswoman of the Year
Angel Reese (winner)
2024 BET Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Brunson (winner)