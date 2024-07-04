Here Is A List Of All 2024 BET Awards Winners On The Night

Black culture’s biggest awards night, the BET Awards, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson this year.

Megan Thee Stallion opened the evening with a high-energy performance accompanied by scores of dancers.

Chlöe, Latto, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Coco Jones, Summer Walker, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, and Latto were the tribute performers of the night.

GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tanner Adell, Tyla, YG Marley, Sexy Red, Muni Long, and Shaboozey, were some of the other artistes who performed.

Here is the list of all the award winners.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recipient: Usher

2024 BET Album of the Year Award

Killer Mike, Michael (winner)

2024 BET Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA (WINNER)

2024 BET Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Usher (WINNER)

2024 BET Best Group

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)

2024 BET Best Collaboration Award

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (winner)

2024 BET Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj (winner)

2024 BET Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar (winner)

2024 BET Best New Artist

Tyla (WINNER)

2024 BET Video of the Year Award

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (winner

2024 BET Video Director of the Year Award

Cole Bennett (winner)

2024 BET Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)

2024 BET Viewer’s Choice Award

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (winner)

2024 BET Best International Act

Tyla (winner)

2024 BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Makhadzi (Winner)

2024 BET Her

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (winner)

2024 BET Best Movie

Bob Marley: One Love (winner)

2024 BET Best Actor Award

Denzel Washington (winner)

2024 BET Best Actress Award

Regina King (winner)

2024 BET YoungStars Award

Blue Ivy Carter (winner)

2024 BET Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese (winner)

2024 BET Sportsman of the Year

Jalen Brunson (winner)