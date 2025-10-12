HERE IS MY UNBIASED RECCOMENDATION LIST OF RUNNING MATES TO BRIAN MUNDUBILE

2

Sampa Mwaume writes:

1. Tasila Lungu – PF Chawama MP and daughter of former late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu (Eastern)


2. SC Chifumu Banda – FDD president and senior Lawyer (Eastern)



3. Makebi Zulu – Former Malambo MP/Eastern Province MP and Lawyer (Eastern)

4. Garry Nkombo – UPND Mazabuka MP (Southern)



5. Brenda Nyirenda – PF Lundazi MP (Eastern)

6. Greyford Monde – Former Ithezi-Thezi MP and Minister of agriculture (Southern)



My valid opinion, qualification: they are ALL ZAMBIANS.

  2. Who told you Garry Nkombo wants to join the confusions?
    He is poised for UPND 2031 Presidential Candidature. Not ayo malabishi yanu. UPND is forever.

