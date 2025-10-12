Sampa Mwaume writes:
HERE IS MY UNBIASED RECCOMENDATION LIST OF RUNNING MATES TO BRIAN MUNDUBILE (too much quality)
1. Tasila Lungu – PF Chawama MP and daughter of former late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu (Eastern)
2. SC Chifumu Banda – FDD president and senior Lawyer (Eastern)
3. Makebi Zulu – Former Malambo MP/Eastern Province MP and Lawyer (Eastern)
4. Garry Nkombo – UPND Mazabuka MP (Southern)
5. Brenda Nyirenda – PF Lundazi MP (Eastern)
6. Greyford Monde – Former Ithezi-Thezi MP and Minister of agriculture (Southern)
My valid opinion, qualification: they are ALL ZAMBIANS.
Keep on dreaming
Who told you Garry Nkombo wants to join the confusions?
He is poised for UPND 2031 Presidential Candidature. Not ayo malabishi yanu. UPND is forever.