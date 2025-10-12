Sampa Mwaume writes:

HERE IS MY UNBIASED RECCOMENDATION LIST OF RUNNING MATES TO BRIAN MUNDUBILE (too much quality)





1. Tasila Lungu – PF Chawama MP and daughter of former late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu (Eastern)



2. SC Chifumu Banda – FDD president and senior Lawyer (Eastern)





3. Makebi Zulu – Former Malambo MP/Eastern Province MP and Lawyer (Eastern)



4. Garry Nkombo – UPND Mazabuka MP (Southern)





5. Brenda Nyirenda – PF Lundazi MP (Eastern)



6. Greyford Monde – Former Ithezi-Thezi MP and Minister of agriculture (Southern)





My valid opinion, qualification: they are ALL ZAMBIANS.