Here Is Why FIFA May Move 2026 World Cup Games from US Cities

United States President Donald Trump has suggested that matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be moved from certain American cities if security becomes a concern.

Trump said FIFA President Gianni Infantino would be willing to back such decisions if the situation demanded it.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump remarked that safety would take precedence over all other considerations during the global tournament.

“If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, let’s move it to another location. And he would do that. Very easily he would do it,” Trump said.

Follows Recent Meeting in Egypt

Trump’s comments come just a day after he met Infantino in Egypt during a summit focused on securing a Gaza ceasefire. The FIFA chief was among more than two dozen world leaders in attendance at the gathering, which aimed to advance peace talks in the Middle East.

The two leaders, who share a close personal friendship, reportedly discussed a range of topics including sports diplomacy and the logistics surrounding the upcoming World Cup.

Possible Impact on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

In addition to the World Cup, Trump hinted that similar steps could be taken for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if he believed preparations were inadequate.

“I could say the same thing for the Olympics. If I thought LA was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location,” Trump said.

The remarks underscore Trump’s willingness to intervene in major international sporting events, echoing his administration’s broader approach to law enforcement in Democratic-run cities.

World Cup Cities and Hosting Details

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature an expanded lineup of 48 teams. However, the majority of matches are scheduled to take place in the U.S.

Boston is set to host seven games, while San Francisco and Seattle will each stage six matches. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is preparing to host eight fixtures — the highest among the American venues.

Earlier this year, Trump named himself chairman of the White House task force responsible for overseeing preparations for the World Cup, which he says will showcase America’s readiness to host major international events.