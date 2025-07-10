Here’s why Dwight Howard’s wife filed for divorce after just 6 months of marriage

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Amber Rose Howard has filed for divorce from her husband and former NBA player Dwight Howard after just six months of marriage.

Per TMZ Sports, Amber, who also goes by the name Amy Luciani, filed the divorce papers in a Georgia court on July 1. The rapper and reality star in the documents stated that she is seeking the separation because their “marriage is irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

She also wants the court to “equitably” divide all of their marital assets and property. Amber additionally wants the former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA champion to pay her alimony.

Amber and Howard, 39, made their relationship Instagram official last December when they revealed their engagement. “Met you and ain’t stop smiling since Superman,” Amber wrote in her since-deleted post.

Amber in the filing said she and Howard tied the knot on January 11.