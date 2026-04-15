Hero Principal Tackles School Shooter to Save Students



Oklahoma high school principal Kirk Moore is a true American hero.





When 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins entered Pauls Valley High School armed and intending to reenact the Columbine massacre, Principal Moore didn’t hesitate. He charged straight at the shooter, tackled him to the ground, and disarmed him — even after being shot in the leg.





Thanks to his bravery, no students were injured. The gun jammed, Moore took the suspect down, and the school remained safe.





Moore was treated and released quickly. He’s already planning to return to work soon, saying:

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible so that I may continue my life’s work educating the next generation of Oklahoma leaders. Until then, my thoughts are with our outstanding students, safe today in the arms of their families and friends.”