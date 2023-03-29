Herve Renard quits Saudi Arabia To Take Up France Women’s Head Coach Role

Hervé Renard has resigned from his post as Head Coach of Saudi Arabia National Team.

According to French website L’Equipe. A source from Saudi Arabia has told AFP that Renard has decided to terminate his Contract with Saudi Arabia in favour of a move to return home and take over as France Women’s National Team Coach.

“We tried to talk him out of it, but he was determined to go back to his country (France) and lead a national team there. We cannot prevent him from realizing his dream, ”

Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard has been strongly linked with a move to take over as France Womens National team Head Coach