“He’s Sitting Disrespectfully”: Wicknell Chivayo Slammed for How He Sat During Meeting With Tanzanian President

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again sparked online debate—this time for how he sat during a meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Chivayo, who has been making headlines for rubbing shoulders with African Heads of States, starting with Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, then Kenya’s William Ruto, and now Suluhu Hassan.

Chivayo Gushes Over Suluhu, Compares Her to His Mother

After spending time with Kenyan President William Ruto, Chivayo went to Tanzania, where he met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan. On Wednesday, 28 May 2025, Chivayo took to his social media and shared pictures of himself in a meeting with Samia Suluhu Hassan.

While he didn’t explain the purpose of the meeting, Chivayo posted an emotional tribute to the Tanzanian leader. He praised her for her calm and motherly presence, saying she reminded him of his late mother. He revealed that the meeting took place on Tuesday, 27 May. Part of Chivayo’s post read

“Yesterday, I had the IMMEASURABLE honour of once again meeting Her Excellency, President Samia Suluhu Hassan. This is a woman whose presence alone CALMS a room and whose leadership stirs an ENTIRE continent. In her, I always see the embodiment of MOTHERLY strength, wisdom and the dignified grace that only a true MATRIARCH of Africa can carry. Her tone is always gentle, her humility is constant, but her command is FIRM. In so many ways, her demeanour always reminds me of my late BELOVED mother.

Yesterday , I had the IMMEASURABLE honour of once again meeting Her Excellency,… pic.twitter.com/Z6y8yhDeud — sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) May 28, 2025

Wicknell Chivayo Criticised for How He Sat During Meeting with Tanzanian President

In the photo, Chivayo can be seen leaning far back into a grand, gold-trimmed armchair with his legs stretched out, one hand resting on the armrest and the other on his phone. While President Suluhu sat upright and engaged, Chivayo appeared laid-back and disengaged, more like someone relaxing at a lounge than in the company of a sitting head of state.

The image didn’t sit well with many Tanzanians. Critics felt Chivayo’s posture showed a lack of respect for the President and the Tanzanian State House. Some even questioned why he was being granted such meetings in the first place.

Tanzanian media personality and activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai was one of the first to speak out. She criticised both Chivayo’s body language and the optics of the meeting, saying he looked more like he was the one in charge.

“Who is this guy? He seems overtly comfortable in the State House as if he is the boss of @SuluhuSamia Jamani huyu vipi? Ikulu imekuwa pa ajabu sana! #TutaelewanaTu,” she posted.

Social Media Has a Field Day

Chivayo’s posture became a trending topic, with users on both sides of the border chiming in. Some defended him, blaming the slouched position on his body size, while others issued warnings to Tanzanians, citing Chivayo’s political connections and controversial wealth in Zimbabwe.

Here are some of the comments:

@skippobruno:

Fat people cannot comfortably sit upright. If he sits upright, he won’t breathe

@ZvanyadzaZviko:

He certainly looks like he is in charge. Be careful, Tanzania.

@JosephMasta_:

He’s sitting disrespectfully

@drDendere:

Please keep asking. He is a millionaire. We don’t know what businesses he runs or where the money comes from.

@aka_Monarchist:

That’s how you sit when the president is in your pocket.