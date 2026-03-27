Hezbollah rejects talks, says negotiations now would mean “surrender”





Hezbollah has dismissed all calls for negotiations, stating that engaging in talks under current conditions would amount to yielding to Israeli pressure amid ongoing strikes in Lebanon.





The group reaffirmed its position to continue operations in support of Gaza, insisting any ceasefire depends on Israel fully ending its campaign there.





The stance signals a hardline shift, with analysts warning it could further limit diplomatic options and increase the risk of broader regional escalation.