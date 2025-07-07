7/7/25



HH A GOOD

PRESIDENT WITH A HEART FOR THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE

————————————————-



The democratic space in Zambia has greatly expanded contrary to assertions by some sections of society that it is shrinking when in fact not.





This is evidenced by the freedom of expression that’s being grossly abused by President Hakainde Hichilema’s usual critics, in alliance with media outlets hostile to government.





More so, on a daily occurrence, Zambians are treated to screaming and sensational newsflash headlines spreading falsehoods against President Hichilema in an effort to erode citizens’ confidence in their democratically elected government, yet no media house has been closed down as was the case in the past with previous administrations.





However, the government under the able and focused leadership of President Hichilema has not, at any given time trumpled upon citizens’ freedom of expression or stifled media outlets hostile to government.





Indeed, this demonstrates that Zambia has a President with not only a good heart for the Zambia people, a true democrat who tolerates divergent views, but also a great statesman who is alive to the need of promoting peace, love and unity in the country, anchored on our national slogan: ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.