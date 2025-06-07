HH ACCORDS EDGAR  LUNGU STATE FUNERAL, DECALRES SEVEN DAYS OF NATIONAL MOURNING

HH ACCORDS ECL STATE FUNERAL, DECALRES SEVEN DAYS OF NATIONAL MOURNING





President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded a state funeral to late Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who died on Thursday 5th June, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.





Announcing the news, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the remains of the late president will arrive in the country on Wednesday 11th June, 2025.





Mr Kangwa disclosed that the funeral gathering for the late president will be at Belvedere Lodge along Leopards Hill Road in Kabulonga.





He says the Head of State has declared a seven day period of national mourning from Sunday 8th June to Saturday 14th June, 2025 in honour of the late president.





At a press briefing this afternoon, Mr Kangwa says the government has been engaging and consulting the Lungu family and other stakeholders on the matter.





He states that member of the public will be updated on other funeral arrangements at a later time.- KBN TV