HH APOLOGIZES TO SOUTH AFRICA AS HE ENDS ECL's NATIONAL MOURNING





President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a formal apology to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa following the unexpected failure to repatriate the remains of the late former President Edgar Lungu as earlier agreed.





The Head of state has expressed regret over the reversal by the Lungu family, which left the South African government’s military honours and logistical preparations in vain.





He said the reversal of the agreement by the family at the last moment disrupted the carefully laid plans and disappointed a nation that was ready to bid farewell to its sixth Republican President.





In a National address President Hichilema stressed that while the late Mr. Lungu belongs to his family, he also belongs to the people of Zambia, and must be buried with full honours on Zambian soil.





President Hichilema has therefore announced the end of the national mourning period, urging the nation to begin returning to normalcy.





He has reaffirmed government’s openness to further engagement with the Lungu family but warned that Zambia could not remain in a state of indefinite mourning.