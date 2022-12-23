HH BACKTRACKING ON MEDIA FREEDOM…. Wanya wanya tateka icalo – Mundubile

HH BACKTRACKING ON MEDIA FREEDOM – MUNDUBILE

…. Wanya wanya tateka icalo…

Lusaka, Friday (23rd December 2022)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to stop intimidating media houses through law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate said the arrest of Muvi TV Staffer Innocent Phiri recently while covering the arrest opposition Leader Chilufya Tayali amounts to intimidation of the media.

He said Mr. Hichilema, while in opposition, promised to address the plight of journalists but that he was limiting the media space.

“Wanya wanya tateka icalo meaning ‘threats and intimidation’ never rule a country,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile was speaking when he toured Daily Nation newspaper in Lusaka, Wednesday.

He praised Daily Nation newspaper for managing to operate independently in a hostile environment.

“In a democratic dispensation like ours, the media plays a special role. I feel as politicians, we need to alert you how much we appreciate you. We know that there are a number of challenges that journalists continue to face. In terms of business also with the coming of social media and many other forms of communication. Mainstream media has suffered. We have seen media houses like the Daily Nation newspaper being able to stand up and represent the interests of the marginalized. We owe you a duty of care to continuously encourage you that your works are visible.

“In the recent past, we have seen the harassment and detention of journalists by the police, something that we strongly condemn. Especially from the background that the New Dawn Government promised to ensure that the journalists are able to operate freely. An attempt to frustrate the work of journalists should be frowned upon by all. We want to take advantage of this platform to call upon His Excellency the President to sound a strong warning to the police, those that may want to frustrate the work of the media, which is the fourth estate. In the Patriotic Front (PF) we view the media as our partners and we want to continue strengthening our ties with you whilst in opposition and when we get back into power,” he said.

And Daily Nation newspaper Proprietor Richard Sakala said his media house was endangering itself for being considered as anti – government.

Dr. Sakala said Daily Nation newspaper was particularly targeted accusing it of being a PF outfit.

“Many times we have taken a position when it comes to national issues such as drugs in hospital which we have been speaking about right from the beginning. We were even cited even in Parliament once in a while for perhaps being alarmists. The fertilizer story, we started with it last year when there were less problems in terms of distribution and subsequent acquisition of fertilizer in a rather irregular manner. We are not shy but of course this has consequences. Professionalism must take the day,” he said.