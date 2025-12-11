HH BEST PRESIDENT ZAMBIA EVER HAD- Max Kasabi

HH BEST PRESIDENT ZAMBIA EVER HAD

————————————————

President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance style has his political opponents running cluelessly in circles in all directions, while he delivers on his promises to the Zambian people.





Here is a President who delivers what he promises, in opposition he promised free education for every child in Zambia, take development to all provinces through equitable disbursement of national resources via CDF, massive job creation in education, health and security wings, all these promises have been fulfilled.

Moreover, his cabinet is a mirror of our nation’s diversity as it comprises members from all ten provinces.





It’s not mere praise singing when we say HH is the best President this country has ever had, it’s a fact and citizens can see for themselves the Republican President’s commitment to uplift every Zambian’s welfare, through the social protection programs the New Dawn Administration is implementing.





Further, the President has an open door policy that enables citizens regardless of political or religious inclination to engage government on matters of national interest like Bill 7 which is progressive yet the President’s critics are fighting to shoot it down without any justification whatsoever for doing so.





We encourage the opposition and their allies in the spirit of patriotism, to dialogue with President Hichilema by tabling any issues they may have regarding Bill 7 than play to the political gallery by priotizing falsehoods over truth and substance.





President Hakainde Hichilema means well for the country as evidenced by his unwavering dedication to the upliftment of all citizens, hence our strong conviction that President Hichilema is indeed the best President this country has ever had.





It’s for these reasons we call upon all citizens to support and work with President Hichilema as he delivers unprecedented development and uplifts the lives of all Zambians without leaving anyone behind.





Max Kasabi

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General.