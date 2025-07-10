HH CALLS FOR A RESET IN US-ZAMBIA RELATIONS TO SPUR ECONOMIC GROWTH





July 9 , 2025



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has called for a “reset” in the longstanding relations between Zambia and the United States, urging both governments to focus on economic transformation and partnership based on mutual respect and transparency.





Speaking at a meeting this morning with US Ambassador to Zambia Michael C. Gonzales, President Hichilema emphasized the need for sustainable, future-oriented solutions.



“This is not about mourning the past, but about seizing the opportunity for a better future,” he said.





President Hichilema praised the US government’s support in areas such as debt restructuring, digital infrastructure, and development financing, which have helped Zambia regain its economic footing.





The head of state further stressed the importance of value addition in mining, technology transfer, and digital tax systems to support education and healthcare.





Ambassador Gonzales welcomed the President’s vision, stating, “This is a moment of opportunity. The United States is committed to a partnership that is transparent, mutually beneficial, and focused on development outcomes that uplift Zambian lives.”





The President concluded by urging both countries to focus on people-to-people, business-to-business, and government-to-government cooperation.





The call comes at a time when Zambia is repositioning itself as a competitive and inclusive economy.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM