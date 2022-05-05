HH CALLS FOR END OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on the Russian and Ukrainian Governments as well as the international community to find ways of ending the ongoing war between the two countries.

President HICHILEMA says the ongoing war is of great concern to the Zambian Government as a proponent of peace.

He has encouraged all countries to work together to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end as no development can take place in the absence of peace.

The Head of State made the call when He received letters of credence from Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia AZIM YARAKHMEDOV at state house in Lusaka today.

President HICHILEMA said Zambia and Russia have enjoyed cordial relations that date back over a long period of time and that the country is committed to consolidating the ties in many sectors.

And Mr. YARAKHMEDOV said Russia will continue to enhance relations with Zambia in fields such as military, technical and culture.

The other envoys who presented their letters of credence to President HICHILEMA are AHMED SAADI, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, ABADI NURELDIN ABDELRAHMAN NURELDIN, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan, MARIA PAVLORA TZOTZORKOVA KAYMAKTCHIEV�Ambassador of Bulgaria, ATTILA GYORGY HORVATH and Ambassador of Hungary with residence in Pretoria.

Others are JORGE FELIX RUBIO CARREA, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru with residence in Pretoria, EMMA REBECCA DUNLOP BENNETT, and High Commissioner of New Zealand with residence in Pretoria, LOVELL FRANCIS, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago with residence in Pretoria and CLAUDE MOREL, High Commissioner of Seychelles with residence in Pretoria.

President HICHILEMA urged the diplomats to explore Zambia and invite citizens from their respective countries to come and visit.

He also urged the diplomats to interact with Zambian citizens in their tours of duty to enable them have a better understanding of the country’s cultures as they enhance people to people relations.

(ZNBC)