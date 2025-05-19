HH CAN’T BE ALLOWED TO RULE BEYOND 2026 – KALABA

… His administration has proved to be the very definition of failure





Hakainde Hichilema’s misrule and corruption riddled government must never be given another chance to see the light of day in State House after the 2026 general elections, says Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba.





And Kalaba has stated that if voted into office next year, his party would restore public trust and investor confidence by rooting out corruption and strengthening accountability in state institutions.



In a write up shared with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Kalaba argued that President Hichilema’s administration had proved to be the very definition of failure, where donor money was being cut from the country’s already meagre resources owing to his failure to fight corruption in the country.





Kalaba stated that it made sad reading that President Hichilema’s own State House officials were now being mentioned as interfering in the procurement of public goods and services.





Kalaba said more puzzling was President Hichilema’s silence over the recent revelation by former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA ) director general Victor Nyasulu that he received phones calls from the President’s aides, Dr Lawrence Mwananyanda and Professor Roma Chilengi, about procurements





