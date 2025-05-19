HH CAN’T BE ALLOWED TO RULE BEYOND 2026 – KALABA
… His administration has proved to be the very definition of failure
Hakainde Hichilema’s misrule and corruption riddled government must never be given another chance to see the light of day in State House after the 2026 general elections, says Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba.
And Kalaba has stated that if voted into office next year, his party would restore public trust and investor confidence by rooting out corruption and strengthening accountability in state institutions.
In a write up shared with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Kalaba argued that President Hichilema’s administration had proved to be the very definition of failure, where donor money was being cut from the country’s already meagre resources owing to his failure to fight corruption in the country.
Kalaba stated that it made sad reading that President Hichilema’s own State House officials were now being mentioned as interfering in the procurement of public goods and services.
Kalaba said more puzzling was President Hichilema’s silence over the recent revelation by former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA ) director general Victor Nyasulu that he received phones calls from the President’s aides, Dr Lawrence Mwananyanda and Professor Roma Chilengi, about procurements
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-cant-be-allowed-to-rule-beyond-2026-kalaba-his-administration-has-proved-to-be-the-very-definition-of-failure/
This guy will leap onto anything vaguely negative about HH and vomit his hatred on full blast without verifying the facts around the issue.
It is the job description of the presidential aides to follow up matters that the head of State is concerned about. Kalaba, if he is a mature himan being, should do some due diligence and ask privately before blowing alarming horns on social media what the content of those conversations was between the presidential aides and Nyasulu. To assume that these conversations were not in the interests of the people is being fundamentally malicious.
This is how Kalaba is decampaigning himself. No background research, just leaping excitedly over unverified info. Please continue giving HH points.